2 men nabbed for Chinese teen’s kidnap in Taguig

Erwin Angeles and Richard Mendoza were arrested during a follow-up operation in Barangay Sta. Ana on Tuesday morning, according to the Southern Police District (SPD).

MANILA, Philippines — Two men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and holding for ransom a Chinese teenager in Taguig on Monday.

In a report, the SPD said the 19-year-old victim met a woman identified only as “Izzy” through a messaging application and agreed to meet at a fastfood restaurant in Barangay Tuktukan.

Izzy then brought the victim to her house in Barangay Sta. Ana, where the victim was allegedly beaten up by five men, blindfolded and restrained, police said.

According to the SPD, the suspects demanded a P5-million ransom from the victim’s father in exchange for his son’s liberty. After negotiations, the ransom was reduced to P1.1 million.

The suspects arranged for the ransom to be collected by “Sean” at a mall in Bonifacio Global City, police said.

Following the exchange, the victim was transported to Angono, Rizal and released. The victim immediately reported the incident to the police.

Police launched a follow-up operation that led to the arrest of Angeles and Mendoza. The victim identified the suspects, along with five others who remain at large.

Charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention were filed against the arrested suspects. They are also facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act after police recovered a .38 caliber revolver and five bullets from them.

A manhunt was launched to catch the other suspects, the SPD said.