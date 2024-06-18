Parañaque shooting: 5 Chinese nabbed

In a report, the Southern Police District (SPD) said the shooting occurred in a residential building along Roxas Boulevard.

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested five Chinese nationals and a Filipino who were allegedly involved in the shooting of two Chinese in Parañaque City on Saturday.

In a report, the Southern Police District (SPD) said the shooting occurred in a residential building along Roxas Boulevard.

Probers said the victims, both Chinese, were rushed to the Ospital ng Parañaque for treatment of gunshot wounds. They are now in stable condition.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said follow-up operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of five Chinese suspects. They were identified only as Peng, Cheng, Deng, Tu and Liu.

Authorities also nabbed a Filipino, known only as Ken, who allegedly worked as a driver and bodyguard for the Chinese.

Complaints for violating the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and frustrated murder are being readied against the suspects.

Police said four other suspects, two Chinese and two Filipinos, eluded arrest.

NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. lauded the SPD for their prompt response.