Influenza, dengue cases up in CAR

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
June 14, 2024 | 5:20pm
Influenza, dengue cases up in CAR
Photo from Pixabay shows a mosquito.
Pixabay via 41330

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Health (DOH) in Cordillera noted an alarming increase in the number of influenza-related cases in the Cordillera Administrative Region in the first half of the year.

From January 1 to June 1, Regional Epidemiology and Surviellance Unit (RESU) of the DOH Cordillera recorded 7,132 cases.

Victoria Malicdan, RESU chief for Baguio City and Benguet, said that most cases were logged in Baguio and Benguet. 

According to her, Benguet recorded the highest number of cases with 3,039 while Baguio City followed with 2,801 cases. 

Other areas in the region recorded the following:

  • Kalinga - 794 cases
  • Apayao - 306 cases
  • Abra - 143 cases
  • Ifugao - 130 cases
  • Mountain Province - 99 cases

Malicdan said that the cases are higher than the cases logged in the same period last year.

Most of the patients infected with Influenza-like illnesses are children. The oldest is 101 years old.

Meanwhile, the cases of dengue in the region also rose to 72% where there are three deaths registered, according to DOH-Cordillera.

Malicdan said that they logged 2,122 dengue infections in the entire region from January 1 to June 1, 2024.

Benguet logged 759 cases; Baguio City - 468, Mountain Province- 320, Apayao- 207, Ifugao- 196, Abra- 88; and Kalinga- 75.   The age range of victims is between 3 months to 94 years old. 

Of the 2,112 dengue cases, 1,119 are male.

The DOH Cordillera then reminded the public to continue to implement measures to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and alway maintain cleanliness of their surroundings to prevent dengue infection.

CORDILLERA ADMINISTRATIVE REGION

DENGUE

DOH

INFLUENZA
