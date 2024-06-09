^

Nation

Welfare support program for Cotabato PWDs expanded

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 9, 2024 | 1:45pm
Welfare support program for Cotabato PWDs expanded
Lecturers explain to participants to the June 4 to 7 workshop of the Cotabato provincial government's special program for persons with disabilities how to properly explain to beneficiaries the need for mobility support devices to hasten their mobility and boost their productivity.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The provincial government of Cotabato has expanded its Community-Based Rehabilitation Program (CBR) for constituents with physical disabilities in all of the 17 towns in the province and in its capital, Kidapawan City.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Mendoza told reporters here on Sunday that coordinators of their CBR Program for PWDs, among them barangay health workers, nurses and midwives from local government units, gathered from June 4 to 7 and planned the expansion of their activities, meant to benefit all persons with disabilities, or PWDs, in the local communities.

“Our goal is to help PWDs in the province to have normal lives and be productive too in whatever limited ways they are capable of,” Mendoza, who is chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Development Council 12, said.

Participants to last week’s workshop of coordinators for CBR Program for PWDs were quoted in radio reports here on Saturday as saying that they discussed during the activity the need to maximize their service thrusts for PWDs such as health and wellness initiatives, prompt response to rehabilitation needs, determining physical disabilities of potential program beneficiaries and essential interventions to improve their mobility and productivity.

Mendoza said that their CBR Program for PWDs covers the Muslim, Christian and non-Moro indigenous groups in all parts of Cotabato, which is in Region 12, but has eight newly-created Moro-dominated towns that are under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

"This program also covers PWDs who are identified with either the Moro National Liberation Front, or the Moro Islamic Liberation Front that have separate peace agreements with the national government," Mendoza said.

vuukle comment

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION OF MUSLIM MINDANAO

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
17.2% passed civil service exam

17.2% passed civil service exam

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
A total of 57,683 people or 17.2 percent of the 335,385 examinees passed the civil service examinations held on March 3, the...
Nation
fbtw
Pasay, Taguig to hold job fairs

Pasay, Taguig to hold job fairs

By Nillicent Bautista | 14 hours ago
The local governments of Pasay and Taguig will hold job fairs on June 12 in observance of Independence Day.
Nation
fbtw
Road closures set in Manila for Independence Day rites

Road closures set in Manila for Independence Day rites

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
Some roads in Manila would be closed to give way to the celebration of the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence...
Nation
fbtw
Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility

Missing inmate found hiding at New Bilibid Prison facility

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
The Bureau of Corrections said that it had found the missing person deprived of liberty in one of the facilities of the New...
Nation
fbtw
Woman held over P13.5 million ecstasy, ketamine

Woman held over P13.5 million ecstasy, ketamine

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly claiming a package that contained ecstasy tablets and ketamine worth P13.54...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
9 Batangas cops sacked over drug suspect&rsquo;s slay

9 Batangas cops sacked over drug suspect’s slay

By Ed Amoroso | 14 hours ago
A police chief and eight of his men have been relieved from their posts in connection with the killing of a drug suspect at...
Nation
fbtw

‘No fish kill in Pangasinan town’

By Cesar Ramirez | 14 hours ago
The municipal agriculture office of Anda, Pangasinan has denied reports of a fish kill in the town.
Nation
fbtw
2 killed in Bulacan shooting

2 killed in Bulacan shooting

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 14 hours ago
Two men were killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan early yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Gunmen attack village chief&rsquo;s van; 5 wounded

Gunmen attack village chief’s van; 5 wounded

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
Four companions of a barangay captain were wounded when unidentified men opened fire at their van in Barangay Bagua 3 on Friday...
Nation
fbtw
Go attends inauguration of Albay evacuation center

Go attends inauguration of Albay evacuation center

14 hours ago
In line with his commitment to improve disaster preparedness and resilience, Sen. Bong Go attended the inauguration of a newly...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with