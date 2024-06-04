^

3 NPA members surrender in Sultan Kudarat

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 6:04pm
3 NPA members surrender in Sultan Kudarat
The three members of the New People's Army who pledged allegiance to the government on June 3, 2024 are now in the custody of the 37th Infantry Battalion.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Three members of the New People’s Army, from a group that extorted money from construction firms involved in infrastructure projects in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces, surrendered on Monday.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Tuesday that the three NPAs, whose names he withheld pending their relocation to a safe area, turned in an M60 machinegun, two M1 Garand rifles and a dozen improvised explosive devices rigged with blasting mechanisms that can be detonated from a distance using mobile phones.

The three guerillas from the NPA’s self-styled Far South Mindanao Region, whose leaders are wanted for high-profile criminal cases in different courts in Central Mindanao, pledged allegiance to the government during a surrender rite at the headquarters of the 37th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Tibpuan in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on Monday.

All three of them had confessed to reporters their involvement in the burning, from between 2017 to 2022, of the heavy equipment of construction firms that then had infrastructure projects in hinterlands in Region 12’s adjoining Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato provinces after owners had refused to shell out “protection money” on a monthly basis.

“They agreed to surrender through the efforts of the officers in our units in different municipalities in Sultan Kudarat,” Rillera said, referring to the 37th IB and the 603rd Infantry Brigade, led by Brig. Gen. Michael Santos.

Santos and Lt. Col. Christopherson Capuyan, commander of the 37th IB, said local executives in Sultan Kudarat’s adjoining Lebak, Kalamansig and Palimbang towns helped them convince the three NPAs to yield for them to be reintroduced to mainstream society with the help of different government agencies.

Up to 483 NPAs have surrendered in batches to units of 6th ID in different provinces in Region 12 since late 2022, now engaged in farming in upland areas and fishing in seaside towns as means of livelihood.

6TH INFANTRY DIVISION

NEW PEOPLE'S ARMY

NPA

SOUTH COTABATO

SULTAN KUDARAT
Palace declares holidays in 11 areas

Palace declares holidays in 11 areas

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang has declared non-working holidays in 11 areas in the country to allow residents to commemorate their...
Nation
fbtw
Parañaque seniors get birthday cash gift

Parañaque seniors get birthday cash gift

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
At least 1,430 senior citizens in Parañaque City yesterday received birthday cash gifts from the local government...
Nation
fbtw

Telcos should be rent-free like water and power utilities, says expert

1 day ago
A telecommunications operations expert has said that telco services should be treated with the same rights as water and power utilities, as internet connection in the digital age has "evolved into a human right...
Nation
fbtw
Philippine logs 773 cholera cases

Philippine logs 773 cholera cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Up to 773 cholera cases were recorded in the first quarter of this year, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw
DOJ indicts woman over daughter's sex videos

DOJ indicts woman over daughter’s sex videos

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice has recommended the filing of complaints for qualified trafficking and sexual abuse against a woman...
Nation
fbtw
2 die in Luzon road mishaps

2 die in Luzon road mishaps

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Two people died in separate motorcycle accidents that occurred in Pangasinan and Kalinga on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Road rage victim's kin to pursue case vs suspect

Road rage victim’s kin to pursue case vs suspect

By Nillicent Bautista | 18 hours ago
The relatives of a family driver who was killed during a road rage incident along the EDSA-Ayala tunnel in Makati yesterday...
Nation
fbtw
Tap water again safe to drink, Maynilad tells customers

Tap water again safe to drink, Maynilad tells customers

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 18 hours ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System is investigating the Maynilad Water Services Inc. for the loss of potable...
Nation
fbtw
Bangued police urges loose gun holders to turn in firearms

Bangued police urges loose gun holders to turn in firearms

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
With the 2025 polls nearing, policemen in Bangued, the capital town of Abra, called on loose guns holders to surrender their...
Nation
fbtw
Philippine-Indonesia military exercises in Mindanao set

Philippine-Indonesia military exercises in Mindanao set

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Preparations are underway for the conduct before yearend in the Army’s Camp Siongco in nearby Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
