Ministry helping improve BARMM’s business climate names 10 new officials

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 27, 2024 | 5:15pm
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
The STAR / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro chief minister has filled out ten regional positions in one of the ministries under him to boost its operation as requested by business blocs enticing foreign investors to venture into viable businesses in the region.

Regional Transportation and Communications Minister Paisalin Tago told reporters on Wednesday that he received the appointments of the ten officials to high positions in the Ministry of Transportation and Communications last Tuesday, each signed by Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

Among the ten appointees are Jobayra Tandalong director 1, Bangsamoro Land Transportation Regulatory and Franchising Board; Razul Gayak, director 1, Bangsamoro Land Transportation Office; Ranibai Dilangalen, director 1, Bangsamoro Airport Authority; Mohammad Galo, director 1, Civil Aeronautics Board of Bangsamoro; and Razulden Mangelen, director 2, air and transportation services.

They were appointed after Tago and representatives of the national government’s Office for Transportation Security, the Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI), the Bangsamoro Business Club and the local public land transportation groups held dialogues on how each can help improve the investment potentials of the region via efficient telecommunications, seaport, airport and public land transportation services.

“It is so important to improve the operations of our airports and seaports as part of our effort to hype the investment potentials of BARMM. We are thankful to the Bangsamoro leadership for filling out the vacancies in the offices and agencies under my office,” Tago said.

Besides the five appointees to different positions in agencies of the MoTC-BARMM, Ebrahim also appointed five others to senior administrative and non-technical positions in the ministry. These are Ameroden Daudey Tago, as director 2, legal and administrative services; Lady Hanifa Mindalano, director 2, administrative and finance services; Nur Halifa Dilangalen, attorney 5, legislative and investigation; Bai Sandra Sandialan, attorney 5, adjudication and enforcement division; and Nashiba Dida-agun, director 2, technical services.

“This is a good development. We can see more improvements in the operation of our airports and seaports this early,” Mohammad Omar Pasigan, chairman of the BBOI, said on Wednesday.

The chairperson of the Regional Development Council 12, Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza, said on Wednesday that the appointment of the new MoTC-BARMM officials will boost the operations of the ministry in the 63 Bangsamoro barangays in different towns in her province that local executives, traditional Moro leaders and traders are trying to transform into investment hubs.

“We are relying so much on improving the business climate in these 63 BARMM barangays from the transportation and communications, labor and employment and the public works ministries of BARMM,” Mendoza said. 

