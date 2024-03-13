No competition between motorcycle taxis, other transport modes — LTFRB

During a hearing by the House Committee on Transportation, LTFRB chief Atty. Teofilo Guadiz III Guadiz explained that “iba po ‘yung client base sa motorcycle taxi, ito ang mga nagmamadali. From their house they go to the office.”

MANILA, Philippines – Motorcycles taxis do not pose a threat to other public utility vehicles (PUVs), including jeepneys and tricycles, as a means of livelihood, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said.

“Yung mga jeepneys, iba rin po ang mga client base nila, from their terminal to another terminal po,” Guadiz told panel members.

Meanwhile, House Transportation Committee Chair and Antipolo 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop said that in finalizing the law that would govern motorcycles for hire, Congress would factor in various considerations, including the impact of motorcycle taxis on other modes of transportation.

Acop pointed out, however, that Filipino commuters have reasons for taking motorcycle taxis, given their affordability and convenience, plus the absence of efficient public transportation.

“Again, I would like to stress that the lack of efficient public transportation paved the way for the proliferation of motorcycle taxis as an alternative mode of moving people,” said the lawmaker.

There are ongoing mass transportation projects, like the MRT 7 and the LRT 2, but completion of these will take years.

“Our Filipino commuters do so not only because these motorcycle taxis are cheaper and more accessible,” added Acop, “but also because they wish to avoid the stressful and time-consuming traffic in several urban areas.”

The same House committee is now in the midst of finalizing the motorcycle-for-hire law, with Acop stressing that the measure is “a legislative priority of the House.”

“This is in response to the pronouncement of our president, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which was echoed by our speaker — Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez — to legalize and expand the operations of motorcycle taxis,” he said.