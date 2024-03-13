Armed men intimidate journalists reporting on Pampanga demolition

Photo taken during the demolition in Sitio Balubad, Barangay Anunas in Angeles City, Pampanga

MANILA, Philippines — Two journalists who were covering a demolition in Angeles, Pampanga faced threats and intimidation from armed men on Tuesday, the Olongapo chapter of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said.

According to the NUJP, the threats were made by some members of the demolition team of Clarkhills Properties Corp. during a demolition in Sitio Balubad, Brgy. Anunas.

The demolition sparked tension between the residents and the demolition team who was accompanied by the Philippine National Police, resulting in injuries of seven individuals.

One of the journalists is Rowena Quejada of K5 News Olongapo FM who was initially reported as missing while covering the demolition.

Hours later, the NUJP said that he was hidden by a Japanese national in his home after witnessing Quejada’s encounter with a member of the Clarkhills’ demolition team.

Quejada faced a confrontation with the demolition team, all of whom were clad in bonnets.

One of the members pointed a gun at Quejada and told her to stop taking videos.

The armed men took the journalist’s phone, shoulder bag and a wallet containing cash, according to the NUJP.

Joann Manabat, another journalist who is from Rappler, was also threatened by armed individuals, who warned her to stop recording or risk facing gunfire.

She was able to get out of the place safely, according to the NUJP.

Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. condemned the intimidation directed at journalists reporting on the demolition.

“Mayor Lazatin said he will not condone any attacks against members of the media,” the Angeles City Public Information Office said in a press release on Tuesday evening.