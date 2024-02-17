LTO: 3,510 motorists flagged for traffic violations in January

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) apprehended 3,510 motorists in Metro Manila in January.

According to the LTO-National Capital Region office’s law enforcement unit, 1,860 motorists were accosted for violating provisions of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, Republic Act 4136.

Another 311 motorists were flagged for driving unregistered motor vehicles, which violated the government’s “no registration, no travel” policy.

The LTO said 1,097 motorists were caught not wearing seatbelts while 535 were arrested for failing to wear helmets.

Fourteen motorists were apprehended for failing to comply with the Children’s Safety on Motorcycles Law, three for distracted driving and one for driving under the influence of prohibited drugs.

Also in January, the Department of Public Works and Highways apprehended 25 erring motorists and the Philippine National Police 193 more for traffic violatons.

LTO-NCR director Roque Versoza said that they will continue to conduct year-round operations to ensure the safety of the riding and general public.

Versoza said that this will not only reduce the risk of accidents and injuries but also ensure efficient traffic flow in the capital.