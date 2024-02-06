^

Nation

Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Mt. Province

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 2:21pm
Magnitude 4.9 quake jolts Mt. Province
Magnitude 4.9 quake shook Mt. Province on Feb. 6, 2024.
Phivolcs

BAGUIO CITY — Mountain Province was jolted by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The state-run Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tremor’s epicenter was at 17.03°North, 120.79°East - 005 kilomers North 42° West of Tadian Mountain Province. 

The earthquake was felt at varying intentity in Ilocos Sur and La Union.

Intensity:

  • Intensity III - Banayoyo, Ilocos Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

  • Intensity I - Aringay and San Fernado City, La Union; City of Vigan, Ilocos Sur

Phivolcs traced the earthquake to have come from tectonic plates movement with a 10 kilometer Depth of Focus. 

The state seismologists said damages could be expected following the quake, although the government has not reported any damage as of writing.

EARTHQUAKE

MOUNTAIN PROVINCE
