Man held over stolen car accessories

Marlou Joshua Javier, 25, was arrested in an entrapment operation in Barangay Bago Bantay at around 7:30 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines — A 25-year-old man accused of selling stolen automotive accessories online was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday night.

Marlou Joshua Javier, 25, was arrested in an entrapment operation in Barangay Bago Bantay at around 7:30 p.m.

Javier’s arrest came after an owner of a car accessories company based in Barangay Bahay Toro noticed that some of the items missing from his store were offered for sale on an online platform.

The victim went to the Quezon City Police District for assistance as P429,000 worth of accessories in his store were missing.

During interrogation, Javier said the store’s inventory officer was the one supplying him with accessories.

The store’s employee, a 31-year-old man, was also taken into custody for investigation.