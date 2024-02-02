2 dead, 10 hurt in Laguna fireworks factory blast

MANILA, Philippines — Two people died and at least 10 were injured after an explosion rocked a fireworks factory in Cabuyao City in Laguna yesterday afternoon.

The blast at the factory in Barangay Bigaa occurred at around 3:30 p.m., police said.

The explosion caused a fire that reached the first alarm before it was doused by firefighters at around 4:26 p.m.

Two people, whom police investigators have yet to identify, were found dead near the scene of the explosion.

The injured persons were brought to the Cabuyao Hospital for medical treatment.

Senior Superintendent Annalee Carbajal-Atienza, Bureau of Fire Protection chief information officer, told reporters in a message on Viber that arson probers are verifying if the factory has a business permit from the local government.