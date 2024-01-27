^

Nation

LIST: Road closures, alternative routes for 'Bagong Pilipinas' rally on Jan. 28

January 27, 2024 | 4:23pm
The 49-storey Torre de Manila high-rise condominium looms in the background from the Jose Rizal tomb and monument at Luneta Park in Manila on June 16, 2015.
MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced rerouting schemes and road closures to avoid traffic build-up ahead of the "Bagong Pilipinas" kick-off rally.

The Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally is set for Sunday afternoon, January 28, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. 

From 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, the MMDA will implement the following road closures:

  • Roxas Blvd. from UN Avenue to P. Burgos Ave.
  • T.M. Kalaw - both sides from Roxas Blvd. to Taft Ave.
  • P. Burgos Avenue - both sides and Finance Road
  • Ma. Orosa Street
  • Bonifacio Drive - from Anda Circle to P. Burgos Ave.

The MMDA advised motorists to consider the following alternate routes: 

  • Vehicles going Northbound: From Roxas Blvd., turn right to Quirino Avenue or U.N. Avenue, turn left to Taft Avenue going to point of destination
  • Vehicles going Southbound: From R-10 going to Bonifacio Drive headed to Anda Circle, turn left to Soriano Avenue, turn right to Muralla Street, turn left to Magallanes Drive, turn right to P. Burgos Avenue to Taft Avenue going to destination.
  • For trucks going northbound and southbound: Trucks going to North Harbor- from SLEX go straight ahead to Osmeña Highway, turn right to Quirino Avenue, straight to Nagtahan St., going to Lacson Avenue, turn left to Yuseco St., and straight ahead to Capulong St., turn right to R-10 Road to destination. While trucks coming from Parañaque Area, turn right at Quirino Avenue to Nagtahan St. then Lacson Avenue to destination.

The event will feature various major government services, expecting a significant turnout of thousands of Filipinos.

Government officials, celebrities and other invited personalities are anticipated to join the rally.

The kick-off event will be live-streamed nationwide, and a "Serbisyo Fair" will be held with other entertainment activities.

BAGONG PILIPINAS

CAMPAIGN

RALLY
