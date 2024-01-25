^

Bontoc's rice terraces nominated pilot site for sustainable farming, environmental conservation

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 7:35pm
Maligcong rice terraces
Bontoc Public Information Office / Released

BAGUIO CITY —  The Maligcong rice terraces in Bontoc, Mountain Province’s capital, was nominated by the Department of Tourism-Cordillera as one of the pilot “voluntourism” sites in the highland region for sustainable farming and environmental conservation.

DOT-Cordillera, in partnership with the Certeza Infosys Corporation (CIC) and the Techno Earth Systems Corporation, is now developing Learning Modules and Sites for Life-Long Experience through Voluntourism, Bontoc’s Public Information Office said.

To prepare the community, DOT-Cordillera, CIC, and Techno Earth Systems Corporation as well as the Bontoc LGU through the Municipal Tourism Office conducted a workshop and site visitation in Barangay Maligcong on Tuesday.  

At least 15 farmers, tour guides, and homestay owners joined the workshop that sought to empower destination communities to establish voluntourism programs. 

Bontoc PIO said that part of the voluntourism endeavor is to provide the community learning materials and encourage them to participate in sessions that will equip them with the necessary knowledge, skills and attitude to host guests while enhancing the community’s ability to address development concerns through volunteering.  

Workshops that are seen to be offered to the tourists in Barangay Maligcong are agricultural activities that include rice field preparation, planting and harvesting. Recreational activities, on the other hand, are learning how to cook local delicacies and play indigenous games while the tourists will also share their skills and knowledge to the elementary students in the village and the community.

Bontoc Mayor Jerome Tudlong Jr., while profusely thanking the DOT for supporting the training of tourism workers and for its support in boosting Bontoc’s tourism said, the Malicong rice terraces being chosen as one of the pilot voluntourism sites in the Cordillera would pave the way for more development projects that would benefit the community. 

He added that “it would serve as an inspiration to other barangays to enhance and innovate their respective tourism plans, programs, projects and activities with the help of the municipal government and other partner stakeholders.”

Bontoc has officially filed a petition to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts to declare Maligcong rice terraces as a National Cultural Property.

