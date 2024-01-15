Ynion elected San Pedro LnB president

Newly elected officers of the Liga ng mga Barangays (LnB) of San Pedro, Laguna led by president Eugenio "Jun" Ynion Jr. (4th from right).

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna – Eugenio "Jun" Ynion Jr. was elected president of the Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB) of San Pedro, Laguna after elections were finally held Monday, January, 15, exactly month after they were supposed to be conducted.

Ynion, chairman of Barangay San Antonio, received majority of votes from the city’s 27 total barangays in the polls witnessed by observers from the Commission on Elections and Department of Interior and Local Government.

A failure of election was declared on the original date of voting last December 15, 2023 due to various reasons, leading to Monday’s rescheduled polls, which had been ordered by the LnB central leadership.

“I felt relieved that this process is over, and I hope the other side accepts the results because it’s already the voice of the majority of captains,” Ynion told reporters.

“We're happy that things fell into place,” he added.

Also elected were Vioquelin Pascual of Barangay Magsaysay as vice president and Barangay Chrysanthemum’s Restituto Hernadez as auditor.

Meanwhile, Bernarbe Baldomar, Rodolfo Dimaunahan, Larry Ligmo, Edwin Matunog, Reinelin Talaga, Roberto Ordan and Samuel River were voted as members of the Board of Directors.

Ynion, for his part, extended an olive branch to those he had clashed with during the electoral process.

“This unity thing, we're all for it. Who doesn't want unity?”