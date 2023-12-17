^

Nation

Baguio City has no reported 'walking pneumonia' so far — Health Services Office

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 17, 2023 | 2:23pm
Baguio City has no reported 'walking pneumonia' so far — Health Services Office
This Sept. 2, 2020 photo shows residents visiting Burnham Park during its reopening.
CEPMO Assistant Department Head Rhenan Diwas via Baguio Public Information Office / Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City Health Services Office (HSO) on Friday said there is no recorded case of the respiratory disease “walking pneumonia” in the city.

It, however, reminded Baguio residents not to be confident and practice health protocols especially in crowded places.

The disease, according to health reports, is caused by a bacteria called Mycoplasma pneumoniae

The HSO is encouraging  the public to wear face mask and avoid crowded place as much as possible.

City Epidemiology and Surveilance Unit (CESO) expert Marie Magsino revealed that there is an influenza cases rise in the city.  She said that it is higher than the number of cases last year. 

BAGUIO CITY

WALKING PNEUMONIA
