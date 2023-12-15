^

Nation

Escapee wanted for multiple rape, vehicle theft, rearrested

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 15, 2023 | 11:17am
It was residents of the Apo Sandawa in Kidapawan City who reported the presence of escapee Bryan Louie Sanoy in the area, enabling the police to rearrest him again.
KIDAPAWAN CITY, Philippines — The police again arrested on Thursday night a suspect facing multiple rape and vehicle theft cases who had bolted from a well-guarded detention facility in Makilala, Cotabato in 2022.

The 33-year-old Bryan Louie Jayon Sanoy was arrested while near the premises of their residence in Apo Sandawa, a residential site here, that he reportedly intended to visit but was spotted by vigilant neighbors who immediately reported his presence in the area to the police.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said on Friday that Sanoy yielded peacefully when personnel of the Kidapawan City Police, the Makilala Municipal Police Station and intelligence operatives from the Cotabato Provincial Police Office arrived at Apo Sandawa to clamp him down.

He was first arrested in 2022 by personnel of the Makilala MPS in Makilala, less than 20 kilometers north of this city, but managed to escape after several days of detention.

Sanoy is wanted for rape cases pending in the Regional Trial Court Branch 23 here without bail.

He is also facing multiple vehicle theft charges at the RTC Branch 53 in Davao City in Region 12 that has set a P600,000 bail for his temporary release.

