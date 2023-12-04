^

STL collector shot dead

Arnell Ozaeta - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Roberto Davis, 44, was collecting bets when he was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Balele, Tanauan at around 10:10 a.m.
MANILA, Philippines — A small town lottery (STL) collector was killed while a student was wounded in separate gun attacks in Batangas on Saturday.

Roberto Davis, 44, was collecting bets when he was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Barangay Balele, Tanauan at around 10:10 a.m.

Witnesses said the gunman, who was wearing a green helmet and black jacket, approached Davis and shot him several times in the head.

Probers have yet to determine the motive for the killing.

Meanwhile, Michael Kier Glenn Yap was wounded when a suspect, identified only as Mathew, shot him following an altercation in Barangay Alangilan, Batangas City.

Yap was rushed to the Golden Gate Hospital for treatment.

Probers said the victim and the suspect were both drunk.

Police have yet to arrest the suspect, who fled after the incident.

