Ilocos Norte feted as top performing LGU in 'Subaybayani Awards 2023'

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 11:17am
This Nov. 16, 2023 photo shows the representatives of Ilocos Norte government, national Subaybayani awardee.
BAGUIO CITY —  The Ilocos Norte provincial government was awarded as Top Overall Performer during the Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Subaybayani Awards 2023 at the Sequoia Hotel Manila Bay, in Parañaque City held last November 16.

With this year’s theme “Celebrating Service, Resilience, and Pioneering Innovation,” the provincial government was one of the 55 Local Government Units (LGUs) awarded with the SubayBAYANI Award for its exemplary performance in the implementation and management of local projects through DILG’s SubayBAYAN portal.

The Top Overall Performer Award reaffirms Ilocos Norte's position as a model for effective and inclusive governance and was earned as a result of the province's Project Monitoring Committee and Engineering Office’s collective efforts in maintaining exceptional monitoring and evaluation practices and showcasing their dedication to delivering public services.

The municipal governments of Sarrat, Solsona and Dumalneg were also awarded Top Performing LGUs in the Municipalities category, while the City Government of Laoag was awarded in the Cities category.

“Your hardwork and dedication have made this recognition program the best example of the positive impact that can be achieved when we work together," DILG Undersecretary Marlo Iringan said, lauding all the awardees.

"Let this ceremony be a testament to the power of having good, honest, and committed people in the government. Now, more than ever, with the challenges that people face, the principles of transparency, accountability, and responsibility are not mere advocacies. May your commitment, passion, and dedication continue to illuminate the path to a future where every citizen are active participants in the journey of good governance," he added.

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc vowed to continue showcasing his province’s dedication to good governance, transparency, and inclusive development through the implementation of programs and initiatives for the benefit of the Ilokano community.

DILG

ILOCOS NORTE

LGU
