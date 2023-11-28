^

Nation

Fireman 'extorting' cash from BFP applicants nabbed in Zamboanga del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 1:09pm
Fireman 'extorting' cash from BFP applicants nabbed in Zamboanga del Sur

COTABATO CITY — Police agents arrested a fireman long known for asking money from applicants to the Bureau of Fire Protection during a P400,000 cash payoff by a supposed victim who helped entrap him in Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur on Monday.

Officials of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9, told reporters on Tuesday that FO3 Jesson Albios Casanes voluntarily turned himself in when policemen frisked and cuffed him after receiving the money in a sting on Monday in Purok Crossing in Barangay Sicade in Kumalarang.

The entrapment operation that resulted in Casanes' arrest was laid together by personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-9 and units under PRO-19 and the Zamboanga del Sur PPO, assisted by officials of  the BFP's regional office in Region 9.

The operation was launched after a number of parents whose sons and daughters were duped by Casanes reported to the police his illegal activities.

Casenas is assigned at the BFP’s station in Isabela City in Basilan, a component-province of the Bangsamoro region.

His companions reportedly helped clamp him down by providing the police with information about his mulcting of money from young men and women who want to join the BFP.

Casenas is now detained, awaiting prosecution, according to officials of PRO-9. The regional office of BFP-9 had said in a statement that an administrative case shall be filed against him for serious infraction of the bureau’s code of conduct for its organic personnel.

vuukle comment

BFP

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO ready to implement LTMS

LTO ready to implement LTMS

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office is ready to fully implement its Land Transport Management System, which would provide better...
Nation
fbtw
13 Pinays rescued from Pasay &lsquo;sex den&rsquo;

13 Pinays rescued from Pasay ‘sex den’

By Nillicent Bautista | 14 hours ago
Thirteen Filipino women were rescued from an alleged sex den in a condominium complex in Pasay City on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
Lagusnilad underpass reopens today

Lagusnilad underpass reopens today

By Ghio Ong | 14 hours ago
After six months of repairs, the Lagusnilad underpass in Manila will reopen to motorists today.
Nation
fbtw
MMDA: Revilla namedroppers no VIPs

MMDA: Revilla namedroppers no VIPs

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
Two drivers who dropped the name of Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. to avoid apprehension along the EDSA Bus Carousel two weeks ago...
Nation
fbtw
Maynilad sets water interruption in Las Pi&ntilde;as, Cavite

Maynilad sets water interruption in Las Piñas, Cavite

By Nillicent Bautista | 14 hours ago
Some areas in the cities of Las Piñas and Bacoor in Cavite will be experiencing water service interruption starting...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOLE marks 90 years with job fairs

DOLE marks 90 years with job fairs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
To commemorate its 90th founding anniversary, the Department of Labor and Employment is mounting job fairs nationwide...
Nation
fbtw
Workers to mount Bonifacio Day protest

Workers to mount Bonifacio Day protest

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
Although Nov. 30 is no longer a holiday, labor groups will still commemorate Bonifacio Day with mass protest actions.
Nation
fbtw
2 militiamen slain in Basilan explosion

2 militiamen slain in Basilan explosion

By Roel Pareño | 14 hours ago
Two government militiamen were killed while two others, including a civilian asset, were wounded when an improvised explosive...
Nation
fbtw
MNLF welcomes amnesty

MNLF welcomes amnesty

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Moro National Liberation Front has lauded President Marcos’ decision to grant amnesty to MNLF members who seek to...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with