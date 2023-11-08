^

Nation

Basilan politician, adversary constituent die in gunfight

John Unson - Philstar.com
November 8, 2023 | 6:45pm
Basilan politician, adversary constituent die in gunfight
Map of Tuburan, Basilan.


COTABATO CITY — A member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan and an adversary were killed in a shootout triggered by an altercation in Sumisip, Basilan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sumisip Municipal Police Station, in an initial report to Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza said that the shootout protagonists, Provincial Board Member Nasser Asarul and Basid Karim, both died from multiple bullet wounds.

Asarul was inside a small roadside eatery in Barangay Buli-Buli in Sumisip when Karim arrived and confronted his companion over something, sparking trouble between him and the incumbent SP member’s group.

Karim reportedly pulled out a .45 caliber pistol and repeatedly shot Asarul, causing a commotion in the surroundings.

Karim tried to run away but was chased and gunned down by companions of Asarul for refusing to yield peacefully. 

Emergency Responders from the Sumisip local government unit brought Asarul to the Lamitan City District Hospital, about 50 kilometers away, but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians.

ALLAN NOBLEZA

BASILAN

LAMITAN CITY
