Go attends San Mateo Super Health Center groundbreaking

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, attended the Super Health Center groundbreaking ceremony in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday.

Gov. Nina Ricci Ynares, San Mateo Mayor Bartolome Rivera Jr., Vice Mayor Jaime Romel Roxas and municipal health officer Dr. Nyl Jarem Amorsolo also attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Go emphasized the critical role that Super Health Centers play in decongesting hospitals, facilitating early disease detection and providing essential healthcare services.

Super Health Centers provide database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (including laboratory, X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacies and ambulatory surgical units.

These centers also provide eye, ear, nose and throat care; oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers as well as telemedicine for remote diagnosis and treatment.

More Super Health Centers are funded across Rizal – two in Antipolo City and one each in Binangonan, Jala-Jala, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Taytay, Tanay, Angono, Cainta and Cardona.

Go said there are also Malasakit Centers in the province if residents need support with their medical-related expenses.