^

Nation

Go attends San Mateo Super Health Center groundbreaking

The Philippine Star
September 22, 2023 | 8:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate committee on health and demography, attended the Super Health Center groundbreaking ceremony in San Mateo, Rizal on Thursday.

Gov. Nina Ricci Ynares, San Mateo Mayor Bartolome Rivera Jr., Vice Mayor Jaime Romel Roxas and municipal health officer Dr. Nyl Jarem Amorsolo also attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Go emphasized the critical role that Super Health Centers play in decongesting hospitals, facilitating early disease detection and providing essential healthcare services.

Super Health Centers provide database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (including laboratory, X-ray and ultrasound), pharmacies and ambulatory surgical units.

These centers also provide eye, ear, nose and throat care; oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers as well as telemedicine for remote diagnosis and treatment.

More Super Health Centers are funded across Rizal – two in Antipolo City and one each in Binangonan, Jala-Jala, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Taytay, Tanay, Angono, Cainta and Cardona.

Go said there are also Malasakit Centers in the province if residents need support with their medical-related expenses.

vuukle comment

BONG GO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Batangas in-person classes suspended due to vog

By Arnell Ozaeta | 22 hours ago
Classes in elementary and high school in several schools in this province have been suspended as volcanic smog or vog from Taal Volcano blanketed the area.
Nation
fbtw
Authorities confident of surrender of more BIFF, Dawlah men soon

Authorities confident of surrender of more BIFF, Dawlah men soon

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
The police and Army are both optimistic on the possible surrender of at least 100 more members of two terrorist groups in...
Nation
fbtw
DOTr probes screener who swallowed stolen $300

DOTr probes screener who swallowed stolen $300

By Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation is investigating an Office of Transportation Security screener who was caught on closed-circuit...
Nation
fbtw
10,391 finish second day of Bar exams

10,391 finish second day of Bar exams

By Daphne Galvez | 22 hours ago
A total of 10,391 law graduates completed the second day of the 2023 Bar examinations on Wednesday, the Supreme Court s...
Nation
fbtw

BSKE: 172 poll hot spots in Western Visayas  

By Jennifer Rendon | 22 hours ago
Up to 172 barangays in Western Visayas have been identified as areas of concern in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on Oct. 30.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Quezon kagawad nabbed for drugs

By Michelle Zoleta | 2 hours ago
A barangay councilman was arrested in a drug sting in Pitogo, Quezon on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB to resume P3 billion fuel subsidy distribution

LTFRB to resume P3 billion fuel subsidy distribution

By Romina Cabrera | 22 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will resume the distribution of the P3-billion fuel subsidy for public...
Nation
fbtw
JIB chair Callejo passes away

JIB chair Callejo passes away

By Daphne Galvez | 22 hours ago
Retired Associate Justice and Judicial Integrity Board chairman Romeo Callejo Sr. passed away on Sept. 19. He was 86.
Nation
fbtw

Ex-cop caught with 15 guns charged

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
A complaint for violation of the election gun ban was filed on Wednesday against a retired police officer, who was arrested for possession of 15 firearms at Camp Crame in Quezon City.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with