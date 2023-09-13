^

Nation

Sarangani coco harvester dies after falling from tall palm tree

John Unson - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 3:46pm
Sarangani coco harvester dies after fallingÂ from tall palm tree
Map of the Municipality of Malapatan in Sarangani province.
Wikimedia

KORONADAL CITY — A 46-year old ethnic Blaan farmer died after he slipped and fell while harvesting coconuts from a tall palm tree in Malapatan town in Sarangani on Tuesday.

In a report to Col. Deanry Francisco on Wednesday, director of the Sarangani provincial police, the Malapatan Municipal Police Station said that Simo Alaba Anabon immediately died from injuries he sustained from his accidental fall from a coconut tree, about 50 feet tall.

Anabon was declared dead on arrival at a hospital where barangay responders rushed him to treatment. 

Barangay officials told reporters Anabon was a farmer who also harvested coconuts in plantations in Barangay Tuyan in Malapatan to earn extra money.

Local officials had assured to extend burial assistance to Anabon’s family.

