^

Nation

New Navotas top cop named

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
August 18, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Northern Police District (NPD) has designated a new commander of the Navotas police following the relief of Col. Allan Umipig over the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Baltazar.

Col. Santos Sumingwa Jr. will take over as officer-in-charge of the Navotas police.

Umipig was sacked from his post for command responsibility and for alleged lapses in the investigation into the murder of Baltazar on Aug. 2.

The Navotas police station’s investigation and detection management section chief Cpt. Juanito Arabejo and SIDMS chief clerk Chief M/Sgt. Aurelito Galvez were also relieved and charged with simple neglect of duty.

In an interview with News5 during the burial of Baltazar on Wednesday, Umipig said he respected the decision of the Philippine National Police to relieve him of his duty.

He also denied that there was a cover-up in the investigation of the 11 police officers involved in the killing of Baltazar.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered a review  of the administrative cases pending before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) against erring PNP personnel.

Acorda issued the directive after it was found that one of the policemen implicated in the killing of Baltazar, S/Sgt. Gerry Maliban, was ordered dismissed from the service by the Napolcom in 2020, but he remained on duty.

Napolcom vice chairman Alberto Bernardo has said the dismissal order against Maliban was not implemented as he filed an appeal.

Bernardo cited a Supreme Court ruling wherein a policeman’s dismissal order was not enforced while on appeal. — Emmanuel Tupas

vuukle comment

NORTHERN POLICE DISTRICT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-broadcaster held for illegal recruitment &ndash; NBI
play

Ex-broadcaster held for illegal recruitment – NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
Former broadcaster Jay Sonza has been arrested by authorities on charges of estafa and syndicated and large-scale illegal...
Nation
fbtw
Bloody Sunday: DOJ upholds dismissal of raps vs 17 cops

Bloody Sunday: DOJ upholds dismissal of raps vs 17 cops

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Department of Justice has affirmed the dismissal of murder charges filed against 17 policemen tagged in the killing of...
Nation
fbtw
SAF opens adoption for 3 bomb-sniffing dogs

SAF opens adoption for 3 bomb-sniffing dogs

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The police Special Action Force has opened for adoption its three retired explosives detection dogs.
Nation
fbtw
City&rsquo;s top cop charged for dishonesty

City’s top cop charged for dishonesty

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
The Internal Affairs Service of the Philippine National Police yesterday ordered the filing of charges against Navotas...
Nation
fbtw

Ex-Sarangani governor gets 20 years

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Former Sarangani governor Miguel Escobar may spend up to 20 years in prison over the anomalous disbursement of funds in the guise of financial assistance to an organization of fishermen.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Probe graft raps vs LRTA execs, COA urged

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 44 minutes ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has asked the Commission on Audit to look into the graft charges filed against former Light Rail Transit Authority administrator Jeremy Regino, current LRTA chief Hernando Cabrera as well...
Nation
fbtw

Court junks raps filed vs ex-broadcaster Sonza

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 44 minutes ago
A Quezon City court dismissed yesterday the illegal recruitment case filed against former broadcaster Jay Sonza.
Nation
fbtw
P35.4 billion ayuda disbursed January-June

P35.4 billion ayuda disbursed January-June

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
Up to P35.4 billion in cash assistance has been disbursed to vulnerable Filipinos in the first half of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Car collides with truck; 3 dead

Car collides with truck; 3 dead

By Cesar Ramirez | 44 minutes ago
Up to P35.4 billion in cash assistance has been disbursed to vulnerable Filipinos in the first half of the year.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with