New Navotas top cop named

MANILA, Philippines — The Northern Police District (NPD) has designated a new commander of the Navotas police following the relief of Col. Allan Umipig over the killing of 17-year-old Jerhode Baltazar.

Col. Santos Sumingwa Jr. will take over as officer-in-charge of the Navotas police.

Umipig was sacked from his post for command responsibility and for alleged lapses in the investigation into the murder of Baltazar on Aug. 2.

The Navotas police station’s investigation and detection management section chief Cpt. Juanito Arabejo and SIDMS chief clerk Chief M/Sgt. Aurelito Galvez were also relieved and charged with simple neglect of duty.

In an interview with News5 during the burial of Baltazar on Wednesday, Umipig said he respected the decision of the Philippine National Police to relieve him of his duty.

He also denied that there was a cover-up in the investigation of the 11 police officers involved in the killing of Baltazar.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has ordered a review of the administrative cases pending before the National Police Commission (Napolcom) against erring PNP personnel.

Acorda issued the directive after it was found that one of the policemen implicated in the killing of Baltazar, S/Sgt. Gerry Maliban, was ordered dismissed from the service by the Napolcom in 2020, but he remained on duty.

Napolcom vice chairman Alberto Bernardo has said the dismissal order against Maliban was not implemented as he filed an appeal.

Bernardo cited a Supreme Court ruling wherein a policeman’s dismissal order was not enforced while on appeal. — Emmanuel Tupas