Barangay SK poll bets warned vs premature campaigning

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga , Philippines — The office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Central Luzon has warned candidates in the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections against engaging in premature campaigning.

Anyone caught soliciting votes for or against any political candidate and hanging posters ahead of the Oct. 19 elections will be punished, according to Comelec assistant regional election director Elmo Duque.

“We can file charges against candidates who will campaign outside of the Oct. 19 to 28 campaign period. Violators will be punished with one to six years imprisonment without probation,” Duque said.

Violators will be disqualified from holding public office and will not be allowed to vote.