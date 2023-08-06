15 Mindanao private armed groups dismantled

MANILA, Philippines — Fifteen private armed groups (PAGs) in Mindanao have been dismantled ahead of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The dismantled PAGs are in Maguindanao and North Cotabato, Wendell Orbeso, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity director, told a news forum yesterday.

Orbeso said 90 members of the PAGs surrendered and turned over nearly 200 firearms.

The recovered guns were turned over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) for safekeeping.

Orbeso confirmed that some of the PAGs were affiliated with politicians. He did not give details.

The PNP had earlier said it is monitoring 49 PAGs across the country, a majority of them in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.