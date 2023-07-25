Comelec reorganizes campaign finance office

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has renamed and expanded the functions of its Campaign Finance Office to Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD).

Apart from monitoring the campaign donations and spending of political parties, the Comelec said the job of the PFAD includes validating the statement of contributions and expenditures of candidates.

“The establishment of a reorganized department will help strengthen the credibility of the elections, institutionalize reforms on electoral parties and campaign finances as well as strengthen accountability mechanisms,” the Comelec said.

The PFAD is composed of three divisions: Party Affairs and Registry, Campaign Finance and Legal Compliance.

The commission said the PFAD is tasked to enforce administrative regulations and legislative measures pertaining to electoral parties and campaign finances.

The PFAD will also serve as the registration office for the proprietary rights of accredited political parties.

It is authorized to initiate complaints against violators of election laws and probe petitions for disqualification to hold public office.

The PFAD also has the power to monitor the fundraising and spending activities of candidates and political parties.