^

Nation

Comelec reorganizes campaign finance office

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Comelec reorganizes campaign finance office
Individuals queue for Voter registration outside the COMELEC office in Quezon City. Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez announced that the Commission approved the resumption of voter registration from 8am to 5pm in areas under MECQ (September 6, 2021).
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has renamed and expanded the functions of its Campaign Finance Office to Political Finance and Affairs Department (PFAD).

Apart from monitoring the campaign donations and spending of political parties, the Comelec said the job of the PFAD includes validating the statement of contributions and expenditures of candidates.

“The establishment of a reorganized department will help strengthen the credibility of the elections, institutionalize reforms on electoral parties and campaign finances as well as strengthen accountability mechanisms,” the Comelec said.

The PFAD is composed of three divisions: Party Affairs and Registry, Campaign Finance and Legal Compliance.

The commission said the PFAD is tasked to enforce administrative regulations and legislative measures pertaining to electoral parties and campaign finances.

The PFAD will also serve as the registration office for the proprietary rights of accredited political parties.

It is authorized to initiate complaints against violators of election laws and probe petitions for disqualification to hold public office.

The PFAD also has the power to monitor the fundraising and spending activities of candidates and political parties.

vuukle comment

COMELEC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
QC gov&rsquo;t reports NCRPO cops in videoke session during SONA protest

QC gov’t reports NCRPO cops in videoke session during SONA protest

9 hours ago
The Quezon City government has reported the public’s concerns about the police force having a videoke session while...
Nation
fbtw
Ampatuan&rsquo;s graft conviction upheld

Ampatuan’s graft conviction upheld

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The Sandiganbayan has upheld the conviction of former Maguindanao governor Sajid Ampatuan in connection with the allegedly...
Nation
fbtw

Cavite bettor wins P22.8 million Lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A lone bettor in Dasmariñas, Cavite won the jackpot in the 6/42 Regular Lotto draw on Saturday night.
Nation
fbtw
BARMM government has no authority over NIA properties &ndash; DOJ

BARMM government has no authority over NIA properties – DOJ

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao government cannot assume authority over all properties of the National...
Nation
fbtw
Man caught carrying gun in Quezon City

Man caught carrying gun in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
A man was arrested for allegedly carrying a firearm in a public place in Quezon City on Saturday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

2 Chinese on Interpol list barred at NAIA

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has barred the entry of two Chinese into the country after learning that they are on the Interpol list.
Nation
fbtw

NCR’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 3.3 percent

By Pia Lee-Brago | 2 hours ago
The seven-day COVID positivity rate in the National Capital Region decreased further to 3.3 percent, the OCTA Research group reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Iloilo City seen as Philippines top tourist destination

By Jennifer Rendon | 2 hours ago
For some visitors, it’s the food that draws them to this city. For others, it’s the vibrant spirit that is being showcased in the world-class Dinagyang Festival. Or it can also be the city’s rich...
Nation
fbtw

Transport strike affects 2 Bulacan towns

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 2 hours ago
Two municipalities in Bulacan were affected by the transport strike launched by the Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with