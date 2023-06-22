De Lima co-accused arrested Â 

De Lima co-accused arrested

MANILA, Philippines — Inmate Jose Adrian Dera, co-accused in one of former senator Leila de Lima’s drug cases, was apprehended yesterday following an unauthorized rendezvous allegedly permitted by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) where he is being held.

Dera reportedly snuck out of the NBI detention cell in Manila and was later discovered carrying firearms and cash.

Reports said six personnel of the NBI Security Management Division (SMD) assisted Dera in his “excursion” and allowed him to ride an NBI van on Tuesday night.

Authorities still have not figured out where he went and who he met up with.

“Dera was caught while entering the NBI last night. NBI agents were there waiting,” Mico Clavano, spokesman for the Department of Justice (DOJ), told reporters.

Earlier reports said Dera is the alleged bagman of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., prompting speculations that his excursion was related to Teves’ murder case.

But Dera’s lawyer Ray Palad denied this.

A probe is underway to determine the circumstances regarding Dera’s supposed release from the NBI detention facility, the DOJ said.

The chief of the SMD has been dismissed following the incident.

Indirect contempt

Meanwhile, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio filed a complaint for indirect contempt against De Lima and other lawmakers for allegedly breaching the sub judice rule and bullying Judge Romeo Buenaventura of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256.

Topacio said the statements made by De Lima following the denial of her bail plea are “contemptuous.”

Renato Reyes, secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and one of the respondents, said Topacio’s complaint is bereft of merit. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Emmanuel Tupas