^

Nation

De Lima co-accused arrested  

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
June 22, 2023 | 12:00am
De Lima co-accused arrested Â 
Jose Adrian Dera.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Inmate Jose Adrian Dera, co-accused in one of former senator Leila de Lima’s drug cases, was apprehended yesterday following an unauthorized rendezvous allegedly permitted by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) where he is being held.

Dera reportedly snuck out of the NBI detention cell in Manila and was later discovered carrying firearms and cash.

Reports said six personnel of the NBI Security Management Division (SMD) assisted Dera in his “excursion” and allowed him to ride an NBI van on Tuesday night.

Authorities still have not figured out where he went and who he met up with.

“Dera was caught while entering the NBI last night. NBI agents were there waiting,” Mico Clavano, spokesman for the Department of Justice (DOJ), told reporters.

Earlier reports said Dera is the alleged bagman of suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., prompting speculations that his excursion was related to Teves’ murder case.

But Dera’s lawyer Ray Palad denied this.

A probe is underway to determine the circumstances regarding Dera’s supposed release from the NBI detention facility, the DOJ said.

The chief of the SMD has been dismissed following the incident.

Indirect contempt

Meanwhile, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio filed a complaint for indirect contempt against De Lima and other lawmakers for allegedly breaching the sub judice rule and bullying Judge Romeo Buenaventura of the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court Branch 256.

Topacio said the statements made by De Lima following the denial of her bail plea are “contemptuous.”

Renato Reyes, secretary general of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and one of the respondents, said Topacio’s complaint is bereft of merit. – Ralph Edwin Villanueva, Emmanuel Tupas

NBI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
6 lending firms charged for harassing clients

6 lending firms charged for harassing clients

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Six companies in Metro Manila and 30 of their affiliates were charged before the Department of Justice yesterday for allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
Dog sniffs out P350K in shabu hidden in portable speaker

Dog sniffs out P350K in shabu hidden in portable speaker

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
The seizure was made after anti-narcotics agents of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cordillera police were tipped...
Nation
fbtw
8,313 loose guns owned by pols &ndash; PNP

8,313 loose guns owned by pols – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Up to 8,313 guns owned by elected government officials have expired licenses, according to the Civil Security Group of the...
Nation
fbtw
Flashfloods flatten Cotabato `rice granary'

Flashfloods flatten Cotabato `rice granary'

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
About 3,000 families in Kabacan, Cotabato relocated to higher grounds after rivers crisscrossing the municipality overflowed...
Nation
fbtw

Double pay on June 28

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 days ago
Workers will be paid double their daily rate if they report to work on June 28.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

3 firms sued for P17.9 billion tax evasion

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 38 minutes ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue yesterday filed tax evasion charges against three businesses after discovering that the firms bought fake receipts from syndicates, resulting in P17.9 billion in total tax liabili...
Nation
fbtw

Hog deaths rise in Antique

By Bella Cariaso | 38 minutes ago
Hog deaths in Antique have continued to increase amid a suspected outbreak of African swine fever in the province.
Nation
fbtw

PNP starts screening of applicants from MILF, MNLF  

By Emmanuel Tupas | 38 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police has started screening applicants from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and Moro National Liberation Front who were endorsed by the Bangsamoro government to join the PNP.
Nation
fbtw

Cop tagged in radioman’s murder surfaces

By Ed Amoroso | 38 minutes ago
A police major and his associate in local peryahan games suspected to be behind the killing of a radio commentator in Oriental Mindoro have surfaced before a special panel investigating the incident.
Nation
fbtw

Cebu City school bans lato-lato

By Mitchelle Palaubsanon | 38 minutes ago
Bringing lato-lato, also known as clackers or clankers, to the Abellana National School in Cebu City is prohibited.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with