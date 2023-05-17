^

Nation

'Take alternate routes': Select QC roads set for road repairs starting Wednesday

The Philippine Star
May 17, 2023 | 4:50pm
'Take alternate routes': Select QC roads set for road repairs starting Wednesday
Motorists experience heavy traffic along a portion of the southbound lane of EDSA Kamuning in Quezon City last August 2022 as the Department of Public Works and Highway implemented road reblocking to give way to repairs.
The STAR / Jesse Bustos, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways are set to conduct rotomilling and asphalt overlaying activities in select roads around Quezon City starting Wednesday night — activities which would likely hamper commuter and motorist traffic temporarily.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, in a Facebook post, alerted the public of the possible disturbance on Tuesday, some of which could take up to May 26.

Among the affected roads are the following:

  • C-5 E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave. Northbound fronting Eastwood Police Station 12 to corner Mercury Ave.
  • C-5 E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave. Southbound fronting Hotel 878 to fronting Vignet Centre/ SSS
  • Maginhawa St., Malingap St. to Matiwasay St. (1st – 4th lane)
  • Ortigas Granada Road between Santolan Road and Valencia Creek

Repairs for the first two will start on May 17 at around 10 p.m. up to 5 a.m. of May 22.

The rest of the repairs will start on May 19 from 10 pm until 5 am of May 26.

"Motorists are advised to take alternate routes," said the MMDA in a bulletin Tuesday. — James Relativo

