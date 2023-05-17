'Take alternate routes': Select QC roads set for road repairs starting Wednesday
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Public Works and Highways are set to conduct rotomilling and asphalt overlaying activities in select roads around Quezon City starting Wednesday night — activities which would likely hamper commuter and motorist traffic temporarily.
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, in a Facebook post, alerted the public of the possible disturbance on Tuesday, some of which could take up to May 26.
Among the affected roads are the following:
- C-5 E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave. Northbound fronting Eastwood Police Station 12 to corner Mercury Ave.
- C-5 E. Rodriguez Jr. Ave. Southbound fronting Hotel 878 to fronting Vignet Centre/ SSS
- Maginhawa St., Malingap St. to Matiwasay St. (1st – 4th lane)
- Ortigas Granada Road between Santolan Road and Valencia Creek
Repairs for the first two will start on May 17 at around 10 p.m. up to 5 a.m. of May 22.
The rest of the repairs will start on May 19 from 10 pm until 5 am of May 26.
"Motorists are advised to take alternate routes," said the MMDA in a bulletin Tuesday. — James Relativo
