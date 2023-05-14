^

Nation

Manila targets 80% vax rate vs polio, measles

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
May 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Manila targets 80% vax rate vs polio, measles
Children receive free vaccines against measles, rubella, and polio in Tondo, Manila, in observance of World Immunization Week on April 28, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna yesterday encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated against polio, measles and rubella.

Around 50.68 percent of children zero to five years old have been given oral polio vaccines, Lacuna said.

She said Manila health workers administered measles and rubella vaccines to 53.5 percent of children aged nine to 59 months.

The city government aims to vaccinate 80 percent of children against polio, measles and rubella during immunization vaccination tomorrow, Lacuna said.

Vaccination sites in the city are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parents may bring their children to 44 health centers and four malls in the city: Lucky Chinatown, Robinsons, SM City Manila and SM City San Lazaro.

In Caloocan, 61,822 children have received vaccines against polio, measles and rubella as well as Vitamin A capsules.

MEASLES

POLIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP warns coddlers of Bantag, Zulueta

PNP warns coddlers of Bantag, Zulueta

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 days ago
As they continue to elude authorities, the Philippine National Police yesterday gave a stern warning to the coddlers of former...
Nation
fbtw
GCash earns praises for quickly thwarting phishing, keeping funds safe

GCash earns praises for quickly thwarting phishing, keeping funds safe

2 days ago
Various personalities and netizens have aired relief and gratitude over the quick resolution by GCash of the irregular funds’...
Nation
fbtw
50 BIFF members surrender to Bangsamoro police

50 BIFF members surrender to Bangsamoro police

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Fifty members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters surrendered Friday, the largest group ever to return to...
Nation
fbtw
Traders see progress with new Lanao Sur town market

Traders see progress with new Lanao Sur town market

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Muslim merchants in Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur are certain of improvements in their trade ties with Christian counterparts...
Nation
fbtw
16 more BIFF men, Abu terrorist in BARMM surrender

16 more BIFF men, Abu terrorist in BARMM surrender

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Sixteen followers of a senior leader of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters wanted for 36 high-profile criminal cases...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Iloilo bettor wins P225.2 million lotto jackpot

Iloilo bettor wins P225.2 million lotto jackpot

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 45 minutes ago
A bettor from Iloilo won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto drawn on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw
Extreme heat: 403 Central Luzon schools suspend face-to-face classes

Extreme heat: 403 Central Luzon schools suspend face-to-face classes

By Ric Sapnu | 45 minutes ago
Up to 403 schools in Central Luzon are implementing modular distance learning modes due to extreme heat, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
Typhoid cases up 77% &ndash; DOH

Typhoid cases up 77% – DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 45 minutes ago
More than 4,000 typhoid cases have been recorded in the first quarter of the year, the Department of Health reported yes...
Nation
fbtw
140,000 benefit from Taguig&rsquo;s breast cancer program

140,000 benefit from Taguig’s breast cancer program

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 45 minutes ago
Over 140,000 patients received assistance from the Taguig City government in its community-based early breast cancer detection...
Nation
fbtw

P54 million smuggled fuel seized in Pangasinan

By Ghio Ong | 45 minutes ago
Smuggled fuel worth P54 million has been recovered from a ship docked in Pangasinan, the Bureau of Customs reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with