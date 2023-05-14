Manila targets 80% vax rate vs polio, measles

Children receive free vaccines against measles, rubella, and polio in Tondo, Manila, in observance of World Immunization Week on April 28, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna yesterday encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated against polio, measles and rubella.

Around 50.68 percent of children zero to five years old have been given oral polio vaccines, Lacuna said.

She said Manila health workers administered measles and rubella vaccines to 53.5 percent of children aged nine to 59 months.

The city government aims to vaccinate 80 percent of children against polio, measles and rubella during immunization vaccination tomorrow, Lacuna said.

Vaccination sites in the city are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parents may bring their children to 44 health centers and four malls in the city: Lucky Chinatown, Robinsons, SM City Manila and SM City San Lazaro.

In Caloocan, 61,822 children have received vaccines against polio, measles and rubella as well as Vitamin A capsules.