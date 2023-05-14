P115 million TUPAD, livelihood aid released in Central Visayas – DOLE

CEBU, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has released more than P115 milllion under its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced or TUPAD program and livelihood assistance for workers in Central Visayas.

At least 19,894 workers in the formal and informal sectors benefited from the livelihood program, DOLE-Central Visayas director Lilia Estillore said.

DOLE said it released around P32.3 million for 1,894 workers in Cebu province, Negros Oriental, Siquijor and the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

Under the TUPAD program, the DOLE regional office released P82.8 million for the salaries of 18,045 beneficiaries.

The DOLE’s TUPAD program and livelihood aid provide emergency employment as well as promote livelihood and entrepreneurship of the poor and marginalized sectors.

Meanwhile, the DOLE regional office said the number of jobseekers who were hired during Labor Day job fairs in Cebu and Negros Oriental reached 234 from the initial tally of 199. –/The Freeman