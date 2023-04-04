^

Baguio hopeful housing program will help find homes for informal settlers

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 12:24pm
Baguio hopeful housing program will help find homes for informal settlers
A man touts transient housing for tourists along a road in Baguio City, a popular destination during the dry season because of its cooler weather.
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Baguio City is hopeful that it can relocate informal settler families by 2028 to fulfill a dream to provide all families in the city their own homes. 

A Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has already been signed for the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino: Zero Informal Settler Families (ISF) Program. The city council confirmed the agreement by end March. 

Baguio City has been chosen as one of the implementing sites of the Zero ISF program. Through this program, the DHSUD targets to build one million housing units per year or a total of six million housing units in the span of six years.

Under the program, the city government is tasked with identifing and allocating parcels of land for the development of the housing projects for informal settlers.

This program would supplement the housing projects of the city government that are in the pipeline. The city government, through these projects, envisions a healthy ecosystem for informal settlers where they can conducively live, work, and thrive.

The Luna Terraces Socialized Housing and Resettlement Project is the city government's first housing project for informal settlers. This project will prioritize the resettlement of informal settlers in the city who are underprivileged and those located in high risk areas. Two buildings for this project are now under construction.

In his statement earlier this year, Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the city targets the construction of multi-level buildings that will accommodate 8,000-10,000 families in various sites. The city is continually working on the acquisition of lots within and outside the city for its housing projects.

BAGUIO CITY

DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SETTLEMENTS AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

INFORMAL SETTLER FAMILIES
