Fire razes parts of Baguio City Public Market

MANILA, Philippines — Fire hit parts of the Baguio City Public Market before midnight, with the initial cost of damage reaching around P24 million, the city public information office said on Sunday.

According to the city government, the fire started at around 11 p.m. razed “the entire Block 4 and most of Block 3, and the caldero section.”

Authorities declared “fire out” at 4:38 a.m.

Supt. Marisol Odiver, Baguio City’s fire marshal, said the fire originated at “the wagwagan section near the chicken livestock” in Block 4 extension.

The market is open except for the burned areas.

“The city will fast track the relocation of the affected vendors for them to resume operations as soon as possible,” the PIO said.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development Office and the City Social Welfare and Development Office will also provide assistance to the affected vendors, especially those occupying Blocks 3 and 4. — Gaea Katreena Cabico