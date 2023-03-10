^

Creation of National Cancer Institute sought in Congress

March 10, 2023 | 1:59pm
Creation of National Cancer Institute sought in Congress
Quezon City First District Rep. Arjo Atayde during a hospital visit.

MANILA, Philippines — Calls for the establishment of the National Cancer Institute of the Philippines (NCIP) have recently been revived in Congress in an effort to strengthen the country’s capability to battle the dreaded disease.

Rep. Arjo Atayde (Quezon City, 1st District) reiterated that he authored House Bill 3079 as part of his of his cancer prevention and awareness drive. The bill is currently pending under the House Committee of Health, a few months after it passed first reading last August 8.

“We must aim for more cancer survivors than to see some cancer fatalities in years to come, that’s why we need an institute which will formulate and promote the implementation of a comprehensive cancer control plan with the aim of overcoming the disease,” said Atayde.

According to the neophyte lawmaker, such a health institution is needed to promote a healthy environment and to facilitate the approval of drugs or medical devices that are pivotal in cancer treatment, in cooperation with the Bureau of Foods and Drugs, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture, among others.

Atayde added that cancer patients are entitled to appropriate treatment based on scientific knowledge, necessitating the establishment of a system where they can avail such treatment regardless of financial capability

“Every cancer patient will be treated fair — poor or rich — under the NCIP once it enacted to a law,” he added. “The NCIP must also strengthen policies on cancer prevention through education and information dissemination to the public by health care professionals and institutions as well.”

He said the secretaries of Department of Health, Department of Science and Technology, Philippine Council for Health Research and Development and National Institutes of Health would become part of the NCIP as ex-officio members of the board.

Meanwhile, Atayde along with his team also paid a visit to cancer patients at the East Avenue Medical Center and Philippine Children’s Medical Center recently in Quezon City, donating food and toys to children.

“We checked the situation of the patients and we held a consultative discussion with the administrators of both East Avenue Medical and Philippine Children’s Medical Center to find out the present situation of the facilities of the hospitals,” Atayde said.

During Atayde’s visit, East Avenue Medical Center’s chief Dr. Alfonso Nuñez and Philippine Children’s Medical Center’s head Dr. Sonia Gonzalez presented their plans for the improvement of their respective hospitals.

“It’s a fruitful discussion between us and the hospital administrators, so in a few days we can prepare the supplies that we can give to our cancer patients and the hospitals. This is part of my advocacy to provide medical assistances to the people of our district and others as well,” said the lawmaker.

