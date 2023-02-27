^

Guard who peed in river for lack of toilet believed to have drowned after falling in

February 27, 2023 | 11:40am
Guard who peed in river for lack of toilet believed to have drowned after falling in
This satellite image shows part of the Rio Grande de Manila that runs through Cotabato City.
COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Rescue teams in Cotabato City are searching the Rio Grande de Mindanao for a security guard believed to have fallen in while relieving himself in the waterway because the office he was working in did not have a toilet for him to use.

The disappearance of Carlo Tapioc Pradi of the Edsa Security Agency has also prompted the local government to look into reports that local firm Comart Inc. where he was assigned had ignored requests to provide guards a comfort room.

Comart, located in the city's Barangay Poblacion 7, is engaged in trading processed agricultural products and other commercial goods.

Officials of the Cotabato City Police Office and the City Police Precinct 1 told reporters Monday that Pradi was urinating along the bank of the Rio Grande River beside the Comart compound when he slipped and fell into the water.

The Rio Grande de Mindanao springs from the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta and drains into the sea to the west of Cotabato City.

Police Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and Regional Labor and Employment Minister Muslimin Sema separately announced Monday that they will check reports by Pradi's colleagues that their repeated requests for a toilet to use had been ignored.

Team leaders of responding rescuers from the Philippine Coast Guard, the local police and the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence of the Bangsamoro government told reporters they are certain that Pradi is dead.

