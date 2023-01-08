^

Baguio City and DHSUD ink agreement for housing project in Tuba, Benguet

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 5:50pm
Baguio City and DHSUD ink agreement for housing project in Tuba, Benguet
File photo shows houses crowding the slopes of the Quirino Hill area in Baguio City. The area, formerly known as Carabao Mountain, was declared a relocation site in the 1960s for residents awaiting issuance of titles to properties, according to local officials.
The STAR / Artemio Dumlao, file

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Another housing project is in the pipeline for Baguio City residents in collaboration with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

On January 5, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Housing Secretary Jose Acuzar for a township development project of a lot in Tuba, Benguet, the second socialized permaculture housing project after the ongoing Luna Terraces project in Barangay Irisan in the City of Pines.

According to Housing Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III, the "MOU targets a 6.3-hectare township development (at a site in Tuba town) to benefit at least 2,000 beneficiaries."

The project is in line with the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program, a flagship program of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Magalong profusely thanked the DHSUD for its consistent support to the Baguio City government's initatives to meet a housing backlog.

Baguio City targets the construction of multi-level buildings that will accommodate 8,000-10,000 families in various sites. The city is continually working on the acquisition of lots for these housing projects.

Magalong said the Luna Terraces project, which was designed for ten buildings with a total of 260 units, was also supported by the DHSUD and the National Housing Authority.   

The DHSUD granted P155 million for the site development and the NHA provided P50 million for the construction of two buildings with 62 units and another P 326.17 million for the completion of the eight remaining buildings. It incorporates the permanent agriculture (permaculture) to achieve its goal of establishing a sustainable and livable community in line with the city’s thrust to address urban decay.

The same concept will be adopted for the new project, which is expected to break ground before the end of January.

Nation
fbtw
