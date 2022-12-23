^

Shortened LRT-2 operating hours ahead of Christmas Eve

Philstar.com
December 23, 2022 | 4:19pm
Shortened LRT-2 operating hours ahead of Christmas Eve
This undated file photo shows the LRT-2.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Authority, which operates the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 from Antipolo to Manila, announced it will implement shortened operating hours on December 24.

In an advisory sent to reporters, the Department of Transportation said that the last commercial train from Antipolo Station leaves at 8:00 PM and 8:30 PM from Recto Station along the LRT-2.

On December 31 (New Year's Eve), the last commercial train from Antipolo Station is at 7:00 p.m. while the last train departs from Recto Station at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the rail line will be open for its regular operating hours on Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) and January 1, 2023 (New Year's Day).

The management of the Light Rail Transit Authority also reminded passengers to follow safety rules.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over, the LRTA is strictly implementing health and safety protocols such as wearing face masks," it said.

All other rail lines in Metro Manila, namely the Light Rail Transit-Line 1, Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 and the Philippine National Railways, have also announced modified operations schedules ahead of the Christmas holidays. 

LRT-2
Shortened LRT-2 operating hours ahead of Christmas Eve

Shortened LRT-2 operating hours ahead of Christmas Eve

48 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation said that the last commercial train from Antipolo Station leaves at 8:00 PM and 8:30...
Nation
fbtw
