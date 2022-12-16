LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Yearâ€™s Eve

LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

Commuters wait on the platform of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 (LRT1) Doroteo Jose Station in Manila for a train on Friday (January 29, 2022) as the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) announced on the billboard of the station that there will be no operations of the LRT1 on January 30 to make way for the upgrading of their signaling system.

MANILA, Philippines — Operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 will be shortened on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the railway’s private operator announced Friday.

Light Rail Manila Corp. said the last train at Baclaran Station will leave at 8 p.m. on December 24, Christmas Eve, while the last train from Roosevelt Station will leave at 8:15 p.m.

Services will be even shorter on December 31, New Year’s Eve, when the last train from Baclaran will leave at 7 p.m. and from Roosevelt at 7:15 p.m.

The first train from both Baclaran and Roosevelt will still leave at 4:15 p.m. on both dates.

The LRMC assured that passengers will still be served on Christmas Day, December 25, Rizal Day, December 30, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. — Xave Gregorio