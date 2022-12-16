LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Yearâ€™s Eve

LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve
MANILA, Philippines — Operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 will be shortened on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the railway’s private operator announced Friday.
Light Rail Manila Corp. said the last train at Baclaran Station will leave at 8 p.m. on December 24, Christmas Eve, while the last train from Roosevelt Station will leave at 8:15 p.m.
Services will be even shorter on December 31, New Year’s Eve, when the last train from Baclaran will leave at 7 p.m. and from Roosevelt at 7:15 p.m.
The first train from both Baclaran and Roosevelt will still leave at 4:15 p.m. on both dates.
The LRMC assured that passengers will still be served on Christmas Day, December 25, Rizal Day, December 30, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023. — Xave Gregorio
