PNR announces extended trips ahead of Christmas holidays

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Philippine National Railways would extend operations on December 24, the day before Christmas, due to the influx of shoppers and passengers in its Tutuban station.

The railway released Friday afternoon its scheduled availability of trips for Saturday, December 24.

The first trip departs at 4:11 a.m. from Tutuban, while the latest departs at 9:16 p.m. from Tutuban to Alabang.

The schedule of last trips is as follows:

Alabang-Tutuban : 9:16 p.m. (last trip from Tutuban), 8:02 p.m. (last trip from Alabang)

: 9:16 p.m. (last trip from Tutuban), 8:02 p.m. (last trip from Alabang) Tutuban-San Pedro : 8:16 p.m. (last trip from Tutuban to San Pedro)

: 8:16 p.m. (last trip from Tutuban to San Pedro) Tutuban-Binan : 7:16 p.m. (last trip from Tutuban to Binan)

: 7:16 p.m. (last trip from Tutuban to Binan) Naga-Sipocot : 3:30 p.m. (last trip from Naga), 4:50 p.m. (last trip from Sipocot)

: 3:30 p.m. (last trip from Naga), 4:50 p.m. (last trip from Sipocot) Gov. Pascual-Bicutan : 5:52 p.m. (last trip from Gov. Pascual), 7:10 p.m. (last trip from Bicutan)

: 5:52 p.m. (last trip from Gov. Pascual), 7:10 p.m. (last trip from Bicutan) Gov-Pascual-Tutuban: 8:22 p.m. (last trip from Gov. Pascual), 2:41 p.m. (last trip from Tutuban)

The schedules are still subject to change depending on the availability of train sets, the PNR said.