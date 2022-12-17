^

Baguio City, 12 other cities feted for commitment to address climate crisis

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 12:58pm
Baguio City
BAGUIO CITY, Philippines —  Baguio City, together with 12 other cities, has been recognized by the Worldwide Fund (WWF) for Nature for their commitments and efforts toward sustainability and developing a low carbon footprint.

Baguio City — along with Batangas, Cagayan de Oro, Legazpi, Makati, Ormoc, Pasig, San Carlos, San Fernando (La Union), Santa Rosa, Tagum, Zamboanga, and Vigan — were honored at the One Planet City Challenge (OPCC) 2022 Local Awarding Ceremony in Manila hosted by the Worldwide Fund Philippines.

One Planet Cities share a commitment to work toward the Paris Agreement goal to keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 °C through clear climate mitigation plans and adapting the most innovative solutions to individual city circumstances, according to the WWF website.

Innovations for cleaner, greener cities include long-term solutions to traffic, which the WWF consider the biggest contributor to outdoor air pollution.

The WWF suggests reducing traffic emissions through shift from car dependency to active transportation as well as building bike paths and pedestrian safety improvements, creating dedicated public transport lanes including switch to battery-powered electric buses. 

The WWF believes that as urban populations grow, land becomes ever more precious thus the need to design streets for people rather than vehicles as one of the ways cities can reduce sprawl, emissions, traffic, and pollution, leaving the way open for improved health, more access and interaction with nature, and clearer, cleaner air.

