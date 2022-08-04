Baguio City council eyes congestion fee for tourists with vehicles

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A Baguio City councilor is proposing that the city charge tourists who bring their cars up to the country's summer capital.

Councilor Leandro Yangot Jr. said his colleagues have already given their nod to a proposed P50 congestion fee for tourists but said an exemption may be given to residents of the La Trinidad - Itogon - Sablan - Tuba - Tublay (LISTT) areas. The exemption could also be expanded to all residents of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Yangot said the measure aims to help address the worsening traffic problem in the city. Yangot stressed that traffic is one of the biggest headaches of the city.

"Traffic can at least be minimized or controlled to a tolerable level," he said of the proposal. Fees will be put in a trust fund for programs and activities to mitigate traffic in the city.

Baguio City has already started a Hop On-Hop Off project for tourists to help keep its streets from being choked by traffic during peak tourism season and on weekends.