^

Nation

Baguio City council eyes congestion fee for tourists with vehicles

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 4, 2022 | 1:08pm
Baguio City council eyes congestion fee for tourists with vehicles
A police officer checks the travel permit of a driver along Kennon Road in August 2020.
The STAR / Andy Zapata Jr., file

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — A Baguio City councilor is proposing that the city charge tourists who bring their cars up to the country's summer capital.

Councilor Leandro Yangot Jr. said his colleagues have already given their nod to a proposed P50 congestion fee for tourists but said an exemption may be given to residents of the La Trinidad - Itogon - Sablan - Tuba - Tublay (LISTT) areas. The exemption could also be expanded to all residents of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Yangot said the measure aims to help address the worsening traffic problem in the city. Yangot stressed that traffic is one of the biggest headaches of the city. 

"Traffic can at least be minimized or controlled to a tolerable level," he said of the proposal. Fees will be put in a trust fund for programs and activities to mitigate traffic in the city.

Baguio City has already started a Hop On-Hop Off project for tourists to help keep its streets from being choked by traffic during peak tourism season and on weekends.

BAGUIO CITY

TRAFFIC CONGESTION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

4 probed for disappearance of pharma firm CEO

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Four persons are being investigated by police for the disappearance of a chief executive officer of a pharmaceutical company in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig last month
Nation
fbtw
Cop accused of rape surrenders

Cop accused of rape surrenders

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office has reiterated its warning to NCRPO personnel who commit crimes against civilians...
Nation
fbtw

8 dead in Batangas road mishap

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Eight people died when a dump truck loaded with sand collided with a multipurpose vehicle and a motorcycle in Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

Bohol suspends trips to Panglao island over ‘expensive’ food

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The provincial government of Bohol has suspended boat trips to Virgin Island in Panglao pending an investigation into alleged overpriced food being  served in the tourist destination.
Nation
fbtw
'Mahjong scene in Marcos movie distorts history, casts doubt on Carmelites'

'Mahjong scene in Marcos movie distorts history, casts doubt on Carmelites'

1 day ago
"[I]f these pictures are portraying the events of February 1986, then the allusion to the Carmelite Order in Cebu is too obvious...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Westmincom honors US military liaison unit

Westmincom honors US military liaison unit

1 hour ago
Members of US Special Operations Task Force 511.2 were given Military Civic Action medals as they ended their tour of duty...
Nation
fbtw

OVP, DOTr launch free bus rides  

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Five buses lent to the office of Vice President Sara Duterte will provide free rides to commuters in the National Capital Region and other parts of the country.
Nation
fbtw
Makati to roll out electric buses next year

Makati to roll out electric buses next year

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The city government of Makati will roll out electric buses as part of the P724-million public transportation master plan it...
Nation
fbtw
Para&ntilde;aque 6th richest city in Philippines

Parañaque 6th richest city in Philippines

13 hours ago
Parañaque was recognized as the sixth richest among cities nationwide in terms of locally sourced revenues for 2021,...
Nation
fbtw

Manila declares 18 streets free of vendors

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has signed an executive order declaring 18 streets in the city where vendors and parking are not allowed.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with