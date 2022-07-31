^

Nation

Baguio City council seeks to protect pines as 'heritage trees'

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 31, 2022 | 12:25pm
Baguio City council seeks to protect pines as 'heritage trees'
This 2018 file photo shows Baguio City, known as the country's summer capital and as the City of Pines.
The STAR / Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines ?— The Baguio City Council is deliberating on a measure to declare all pine trees in the city "heritage and protected trees", making cutting them down punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Councilor Leandro Yangot, Jr. said his proposal will be applicable in the entire city and, if passed, will penalize violations with a fine of P5,000 and imprisonment for six months.

The proposal allows cutting pine trees only in "heavily meritorious" cases as when they pose a danger to life or property.

If approved, the ordinance will mandate the Office of the City Mayor and the City Environment and Parks Management Office to come up with guidelines and implement the measure.

The measure aims to prevent Baguio City from losing its pine trees to urban development.

Pine trees help absorb carbon dioxide and also help replenish ground water and help prevent landslides and erosion. 

"That is why the need to declare them as heritage trees for them to be protected and preserved," Yangot said.

BAGUIO CITY

PINE TREES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bangsamoro police probing on murder of Ateneo gunman&rsquo;s patriarch

Bangsamoro police probing on murder of Ateneo gunman’s patriarch

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Probers from the Lamitan City and Basilan provincial police offices have fused ranks to hasten efforts of identifying the...
Nation
fbtw
LIST: Areas in CAR, Region 1 where tourism activities are allowed, prohibited after north Luzon quake

LIST: Areas in CAR, Region 1 where tourism activities are allowed, prohibited after north Luzon quake

By Rosette Adel | 19 hours ago
The Department of Tourism last Thursday advised the public of the status of tourist destinations affected by the north Luzon...
Nation
fbtw
Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

Thorough probe into deadly Ateneo shooting vowed

6 days ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has reported a shooting incident in Ateneo de Manila University...
Nation
fbtw

20 cops relieved over ‘hazing’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Twenty policemen in Masbate have been relieved from their posts in connection with the death of their colleague due to alleged hazing.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

Ex-Basilan mayor, 2 others dead in Ateneo shooting

6 days ago
A former mayor of a Basilan town and two others died in the wake of a shooting incident Saturday afternoon at the Ateneo de...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Surgeon held for doctor&rsquo;s slay

Surgeon held for doctor’s slay

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Police arrested a surgeon on Friday after he was identified as the alleged mastermind in the murder of a cardiologist in Quezon...
Nation
fbtw
Guanzon: Cardema should be in contempt

Guanzon: Cardema should be in contempt

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
While she has yet to respond to an order by the Supreme Court to explain why she discussed the merits of a case against her...
Nation
fbtw
Pope OKs coronation of Muntinlupa church&rsquo;s patroness

Pope OKs coronation of Muntinlupa church’s patroness

By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
Pope Francis has granted a pontifical coronation of the venerated image of Our Lady of the Abandoned in Muntinlupa City, an...
Nation
fbtw
Downpour floods Metro Manila roads

Downpour floods Metro Manila roads

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
Some roads in Metro Manila were flooded following an hour-long downpour yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
LGUs told: Intensify vax, booster drive

LGUs told: Intensify vax, booster drive

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Local government units should intensify their vaccination efforts amid an increase in COVID cases, Interior Secretary Benjamin...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with