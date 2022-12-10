^

Nation

Taguig withdraws support for PDEA

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2022 | 12:00am
Taguig withdraws support for PDEA
The local government, under the leadership of Mayor Lani Cayetano, said it is suspending its support to and coordination with the PDEA pending the outcome of the investigation, stressing that the anti-narcotics agents who were involved should be held accountable for their actions.
KJ Rosales / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Taguig government yesterday withdrew its support for the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and wants the PDEA’s Southern District Office kicked out from its city-owned building after three PDEA-SDO personnel were arrested in a drug sting.

The local government, under the leadership of Mayor Lani Cayetano, said it is suspending its support to and coordination with the PDEA pending the outcome of the investigation, stressing that the anti-narcotics agents who were involved should be held accountable for their actions.

“The city of Taguig condemns in unequivocal manner the illegal drug activities of PDEA (SDO) chief, two PDEA agents and one driver who were arrested in an operation conducted at the city-owned building, which serves as PDEA office,” it said in a statement.

The city government said it wants the building back so it could repurpose it for the benefit of the public. Taguig turned over the building to the PDEA in 2018 as part of the city’s support for the agency’s anti-illegal drugs mandate.

The local government condemned PDEA-SDO head Enrique Lucero, agents Anthony Vic Alabastro and Jaireh Llaguno and driver Mark Warren Mallo who were caught with 1.35 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued at P9.18 million on Tuesday night.

“It is a betrayal of the highest order. The criminal participation of drug enforcers in illicit drug activities, using facilities provided by the city, is repugnant and inexcusable,” it said.

While it has harsh words for PDEA, the city government lauded the Philippine National Police for upholding its duty to go after all those involved in the illegal drug trade.

