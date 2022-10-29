LIST: Here's how you can donate to 'Paeng' relief efforts

This handout photo taken on October 28, 2022 and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on October 29 shows rescue workers evacuating people from a flooded area due to heavy rain brought by Tropical Storm Nalgae in Hilongos, Leyte province. Landslides and flooding in the southern Philippines killed at least 67 people on October 28, according to an official tally, with rescuers racing to save residents of a mountain village that was buried in mud.

MANILA, Philippines — Calls for donations for help, either in cash or in kind, have been raised by various groups from different provinces affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae).

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, over 184,000 people were affected by Paeng, of which 9,737 are in evacuation centers.

Here's a running list of initiatives and donation drives where you can send donations of relief goods or monetary support to those affected by the severe tropical storm.

Ateneo de Zamboanga University

The university, through the Social Awareness and Community Service Involvement Office, Quick Response Team, has launched a cash donation drive to help the communities affected by the heavy flood and rainfall due to Paeng. Cash donations will be used to purchase food, hygiene kits and other basic essential items for the victims.

JCI Zamboanga

The non-profit organization is asking for in kind donations such as canned goods, clothes, towel/blankets, water, rice and hygiene kits. It also accepts cash donations. Drop off points and instructions on how to donate are also mentioned.

Muslim Doctors from the School of Medicine of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University

On its Facebook page, the group said that its members are raising funds for distribution of food and water to those affected by the onslaught of Paeng. Interested parties may donate in cash to the bank account provided or drop off in kind donations at the address described in the poster. .

— Kathleen A. Llemit