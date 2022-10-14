PAL to reopen Cebu-Bangkok flights

“Our Bangkok-Cebu flights give us the opportunity to grow the Philippines-Thailand passenger market using our Cebu regional hub to boost tourism and economic development,” PAL president and chief operating officer Stanley Ng said. “We are happy to offer travelers a choice of nonstop links to the major markets in Asia and beyond, now that more countries are reopening their borders and easing travel restrictions in time for the holiday travel season.”

MANILA, Philippines — Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will reopen direct flights between Cebu City and Bangkok starting Dec. 9.

The twice-a-week flights will be every Monday and Friday.

PAL will operate the flights with a 199-seater Airbus A321.

Bangkok is the latest destination to be flown by the flag carrier using its Cebu regional hub.

PAL operated flights to Bangkok from Cebu from December 2017 to March 2020.