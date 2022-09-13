Taking cue from Palace, Zamboanga City makes face masks optional

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines — Residents are divided on new face mask rules as the city government adopted President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s executive order making them optional outdoors.

This as the city continues to manage 214 active cases of COVID-19.

Mayor John Dalipe, in a statement, said the local government will follow Executive Order No. 3 on making wearing face masks outdoors voluntary while also continuing to observe minimum health protocols like handwashing and physical distancing.

"The voluntary wearing of face masks in open spaces and non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation is hereby allowed; provided that not fully vaccinated individuals, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals are highly encouraged to wear their masks and physical distancing will be observed at all times," Dalipe said.

Dalipe, chair of the Local Inter-Agency Task Force (LIATF) is expected to issue an executive order specifying guidelines in the implementation of the order.

Residents are still reluctant to remove their face masks, saying these help protect them from COVID.



"If others will no longer use face masks I will continue to wear it especially in public places given the COVID is still around and we don't know who has it. Besides, wearing the face mask also protects me from air pollution," said Imelda Gutierrez, a freelance worker.

Many said they have become used to wearing face masks, which had been required for more than two years.

Some residents said they will continue to wear face masks out of fear they will be given a ticket by local enforcers for violating health protocols.

Zamboanga City's local government had been strict about implementing protocols against COVID and, in 2020, even instituted movement restrictions on Sundays to prevent the virus from spreading.