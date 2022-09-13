^

DTI checks sugar prices in Manila

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 13, 2022 | 12:00am
DTI checks sugar prices in Manila
Shoppers looked for various goods at a supermarket in Quezon City on Sunday (September 11, 2022).
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has conducted an inspection of grocery stores in Manila to check sugar prices, including those from the three supermarket chains that committed to offer refined sugar at P70 per kilo.

In a statement yesterday, the DTI said it inspected supermarkets and groceries in Manila to monitor the prices of white and washed sugar as well as the supply of other basic commodities.

DTI Consumer Protection Group Undersecretary Ruth Castelo and Fair Trade Enforcement Bureau officer-in-charge Marimel Dancel Porciuncula led the price monitoring teams in visiting four supermarkets.

Last month, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said SM Supermarket, Robinsons Supermarket and Puregold had agreed to sell refined white sugar for P70 per kilo, from a high of P90 to P110 per kilo.

Yesterday’s inspection showed washed sugar being sold at P70 per kilo but not white sugar. Washed sugar is regularly sold at much lower prices than white refined sugar.

The DTI also said only two supermarkets implemented the purchase limit of one kilo of sugar per customer. The other supermarket did not strictly implement the purchase limit because it has a stable supply to meet the demand.

Apart from the three supermarkets, the DTI teams also visited a non-participating grocery store.

The DTI urged supermarkets and groceries to comply with the SRP bulletin and respond to the consumers’ call for reasonably priced sugar.

Earlier, Angeles said Robinsons Supermarket agreed to sell one million kilos of sugar at P70 a kilo while SM Supermarket committed to sell its inventory of washed sugar also at P70. Puregold agreed to offer one million kilos of sugar at P70 per kilo.

