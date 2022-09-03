2 alleged Reds held for murder

MANILA, Philippines — Two suspected New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were arrested in Pasay City on Thursday.

Arnel Magdadaro, 43, and Kent John Magdadaro, 24, alleged members of the NPA’s Melito Glor Command based in Southern Luzon, were apprehended at a condominium residence project along Taft Avenue in Barangay 49 at around 12:10 p.m.

Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, National Capital Region Police Office director, said the suspects were working as construction workers at the condominium project.

Police arrested the duo based on warrants of arrest for seven counts of murder and attempted murder issued by Judge Imedio Emilio Camposano of the Regional Trial Court Branch 49 in Cataingan, Masbate, who refused to grant bail.

Estomo commended members of the police tracker teams who took part in the operation.