State of calamity in Iloilo due to cholera, gastroenteritis
MANILA, Philippines — A state of calamity was declared in Iloilo City yesterday due to an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis and cholera.
The city council approved the calamity declaration during a special session due to the rising number of water-borne diseases.
Data from the city health office showed that there are 285 patients with gastroenteritis, with seven deaths as of Thursday.
Eight persons were hospitalized due to cholera.
In a post on Facebook, Mayor Jerry Treñas said 71 barangays in the city recorded cases of acute gastroenteritis.
The city government closed down three water-refilling stations for lack of pertinent documents.
Deep wells in areas with clustering of cases were found positive for coliform and e-coli bacteria.
