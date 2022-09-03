State of calamity in Iloilo due to cholera, gastroenteritis

MANILA, Philippines — A state of calamity was declared in Iloilo City yesterday due to an outbreak of acute gastroenteritis and cholera.

The city council approved the calamity declaration during a special session due to the rising number of water-borne diseases.

Data from the city health office showed that there are 285 patients with gastroenteritis, with seven deaths as of Thursday.

Eight persons were hospitalized due to cholera.

In a post on Facebook, Mayor Jerry Treñas said 71 barangays in the city recorded cases of acute gastroenteritis.

The city government closed down three water-refilling stations for lack of pertinent documents.

Deep wells in areas with clustering of cases were found positive for coliform and e-coli bacteria.