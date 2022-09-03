^

Nation

Plebiscite for Calaca cityhood today  

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
September 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A plebiscite to ratify the conversion of the municipality of Calaca in Batangas into a component city will be held today.

In a Viber message, Commission on Elections (Comelec) acting spokesman Rex Laudiangco said polling precincts would be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 1154 converting Calaca into a city on May 26.

Comelec records show that there are 40 barangays with 58,881 registered voters, 337 established precincts, 123 clustered precincts and 37 voting centers in Calaca.

Laudiangco said the poll body is 100 percent ready for the plebiscite.

He said plebiscite boards and committees concluded their briefings and hearings on Thursday.

Ballots, forms and supplies were tendered to the municipal treasurer and will be distributed this morning in accordance with the general instructions.

“Poll workers for all clustered precincts have been duly accounted for with ready manpower reserve in case of absence,” Laudiangco said.

Calaca, which is currently classified as a first-class municipality, has a population of 87,361 as of 2020.         

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quezon City provides ayuda to unemployed residents

Quezon City provides ayuda to unemployed residents

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has launched a new financial assistance program to support displaced workers seeking employme...
Nation
fbtw
Vhong charged with rape anew

Vhong charged with rape anew

By Romina Cabrera | 2 hours ago
The Taguig prosecutor’s office has filed a rape charge against actor Vhong Navarro for the alleged rape of model Deniece...
Nation
fbtw
Suspect in killing of three in Taguig surrenders

Suspect in killing of three in Taguig surrenders

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
A former Navy officer accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two other people in Taguig City last month surrendered to Sen....
Nation
fbtw
MNLF commemorates 26th year of truce with government

MNLF commemorates 26th year of truce with government

By John Unson | 13 hours ago
The Moro National Liberation Front commemorated Friday the 26th anniversary of the Sept. 2, 1996 government-MNLF truce, a...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
UPCAT suspended for third straight year

UPCAT suspended for third straight year

By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
The University of the Philippines will suspend for the third consecutive year the UP College Admission Test for incoming...
Nation
fbtw
PNP: 149 crimes vs female students in 2 months

PNP: 149 crimes vs female students in 2 months

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Students should always be vigilant with their surroundings to avoid being victims of crimes, the Philippine National Police...
Nation
fbtw
Man nabbed for kidnap try on student

Man nabbed for kidnap try on student

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
A man was arrested for the foiled kidnapping of a five-year-old student in Quezon City on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw

5 linked to forged BI appointment letter

By Emmanuel Tupas | 2 hours ago
Five persons of interest have been identified by police in connection with the release of reportedly forged documents on the alleged appointment of lawyer Abrahan Espejo Jr. as the new Bureau of Immigration...
Nation
fbtw

Woman held for trafficking minors

By Ghio Ong | 2 hours ago
A woman was arrested for allegedly recruiting girls and paying them P5,000 to have sex with her clients.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with