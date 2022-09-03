Plebiscite for Calaca cityhood today

MANILA, Philippines — A plebiscite to ratify the conversion of the municipality of Calaca in Batangas into a component city will be held today.

In a Viber message, Commission on Elections (Comelec) acting spokesman Rex Laudiangco said polling precincts would be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 1154 converting Calaca into a city on May 26.

Comelec records show that there are 40 barangays with 58,881 registered voters, 337 established precincts, 123 clustered precincts and 37 voting centers in Calaca.

Laudiangco said the poll body is 100 percent ready for the plebiscite.

He said plebiscite boards and committees concluded their briefings and hearings on Thursday.

Ballots, forms and supplies were tendered to the municipal treasurer and will be distributed this morning in accordance with the general instructions.

“Poll workers for all clustered precincts have been duly accounted for with ready manpower reserve in case of absence,” Laudiangco said.

Calaca, which is currently classified as a first-class municipality, has a population of 87,361 as of 2020.